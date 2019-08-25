Search

Chinmaya Somaiya and Diya Chitale win at JVPG Table Tennis tournament

Updated: Aug 25, 2019, 08:23 IST | A correspondent

Somaiya beat Parthav Kelkar of Mumbai City 4-1 in the men's semi-finals at JVPG Maharashtra State ranking Table Tennis tournament

Juniors Chinmaya Somaiya and Diya Chitale stole the limelight with some superb performances in the JVPG-Maharashtra State Ranking Table Tennis tournament at the Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana on Saturday. Somaiya beat Parthav Kelkar of Mumbai City 4-1 in the men's semi-finals and then outplayed Pune's Gaurav Lohapatre 4-0 to storm into the youth boys final.

Chitale upset top seed Divya Deshpande 4-2 in the women's singles and then toppled top seed Ananya Basak 4-1 in the youth girls semi-finals.

