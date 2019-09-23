Chiranjeevi: I always dreamt of doing freedom fighter role like Bhagat Singh

The trailer of Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy managed to create exactly the kind of impact the makers thought or expected it would. The grandeur and grit have left everyone curious and bewitched. The trailer gives us an insight into the hard and gripping reality of India's first freedom struggle which was initiated by Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy the man who's story is not known to many but will now be unveiled to people across the nation.

Recently Chiranjeevi shared that he always wanted to play the role of a freedom fighter on screen. The actor shared, "I always dreamt of doing freedom fighter role like Bhagat Singh, That dream came true with SyeRaaa Narasimha Reddy".

He further added, "September 22 is an important day in my life. In 1978 this day my first movie Pranam Khareedu got released, I never felt so anxious and tense while shooting for SyeRaaa Narasimha Reddy movie, SyeRaa Narasimha Reddy is one guy who made and created history, This story should be told and should be known to all Indians,I would have done this movie if there is no Baahubali.. Baahubali paved the way for pan-India movies".

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a historical war film, which narrated the story of an unsung hero and shows Reddy's struggle during India's first civil rebellion against the British rule. The movie is a period drama based on the life of Telugu freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who rebelled against the British rule 10 years before the First War of Independence in 1857. This film traces his efforts and struggles for his nation and its people. South superstar Chiranjeevi plays the character of Narasimha in this film.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has an enigmatic cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupati, Tamannaah, and Jagapathi Babu. This multilingual marks the first film of superstars Amitabh and Chiranjeevi together.

Amitabh Bachchan plays Chiranjeevi's mentor in the film. Before joining the sets, Big B wrote on his blog that he is thrilled to be a part of this project. "Dear friend Chiranjeevi, that majestic superstar and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema, requests for a guest appearance in his magnum opus, on a most valiant period character that he portrays, and I agree. So, am off to begin its shoot in Hyderabad in a few hours," he wrote in his blog.

Produced by Ram Charan, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy releases in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam will lock horns with Yash Raj Films' War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff on October 2, 2019.

