Chiranjeevi on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: My dream came true

It was lying with the story since most of the decade, because of the budget constraint I couldn't make this movie, says Chiranjeevi

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy poster

As the most anticipated movie of the nation, 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' whose trailer was loved by all the fans, the makers of the film hold huge pride over the same. Telugu actor Ram Charan gave some insights on how the film was his dad Chiranjeevi's twelve-year-old dream project.

Talking about the same, Ram Charan shared: "I would take this opportunity to thank this great star cast we have put together. It wouldn't have been possible if it was my Dad and the love that they have for him who wanted to be a part of this journey, which was his dream project, to get down recognized that was really kind of all the actors who helped me to put us together. Like Dad said its all about the content, coming with the right content matters a lot at the end of the day."

Talking about 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' being his dream project, Chiranjeevi said: "It was lying with the story since most of the decade, because of the budget constraint I couldn't make this movie. Now Charan, Surinder Reddy came forward to make this movie at one point of another level. My dream came true."

After watching the larger than life teaser, the fans are fans can't wait to watch the film. The audience is already appreciating the hard work of the star cast invested in the film.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a historical war film, which narrated the story of an unsung hero and shows Reddy's struggle during India's first civil rebellion against the British rule. The movie is a period drama based on the life of Telugu freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who rebelled against the British rule 10 years before the First War of Independence in 1857. The movie features an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Niharika which makes the movie unmissable.

There were rumours that Tamil superstar Rajinikanth would dub for Chiranjeevi for the Tamil version of the film, while Malayalam veteran Mohanlal would do the honours for the Malayalam version. Chiranjeevi denied all such reports in a media interaction: "That is not true. None of them are dubbing for the film."

Produced by Ram Charan, Excel Entertainment and AA Films in association with Konidela Productions, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy stars the GREATEST Indian ensemble cast of all times. The film is directed by Surender Reddy and is slated to release this year.

