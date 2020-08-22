Chiranjeevi turns 65: Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati and Allu Arjun shower wishes on the megastar

Megastar Chiranjeevi turned a year older on Saturday and his friends from the movie fraternity -Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati and Allu Arjun, and his fans poured in birthday wishes for the 65-year-old actor. The actor's fans have been trending the hashtag 'HBD Megastar Chiranjeevi' since Friday.

Allu Arjun was one of the first actors in the industry to wish Chiranjeevi. Sharing a throwback picture of himself with the megastar he wrote, "Many many Happy returns of the day to our one & only MEGA STAR. My heart is always filled with respect, love & gratitude. My true Acharya is many ways (sic)".

Many many Happy returns of the day to our one & only MEGA STAR . My heart is always filled with respect , love & gratitude . My true Acharya is many ways . #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/2TD9juEAJg — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 22, 2020

“Wishing THE MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets garu a very Happy Birthday. May you celebrate many such joyous birthdays in the years to come sir (sic),” Jr. NTR tweeted.

Wishing THE MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Garu a Very Happy Birthday. May you celebrate many such joyous birthdays in the years to come sir ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 22, 2020

Mahesh Babu shared a throwback photo with the megastar and wrote, “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @KChiruTweets garu! You've been an inspiration to an entire generation and will continue to be! Great health and happiness to you always sir (sic)”.

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @KChiruTweets garu! You've been an inspiration to an entire generation and will continue to be! Great health and happiness to you always sirðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/S7XpdFRWoM — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 22, 2020

Rana Daggubati wrote: “THE MEGASTAR. Happy birthday sir! Have the best one (sic).” He also shared a picture with Chiranjeevi.

THE MEGASTAR ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥Happy birthday sir!! Have the best one!! #HBDMegastarChiranjeeevi pic.twitter.com/6vrnyXhKFh — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) August 22, 2020

The beloved star has received many more wishes from his industry friends and fans across India and the world. On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy. He shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeepa, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Chiranjeevi will be next seen on screen in the Telugu film Acharya.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news