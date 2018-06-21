Chitrangada Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari share same love in Mumbai

"It is generally crowded, so I would recommend anyone who is visiting to go along with some company. You need to be very lucky to find some unique masterpieces."

Chitrangada Singh

There is one thing that is similar about Bollywood actresses Chitrangada Singh and Aditi Rao Hydari -- their love for Bandra in Mumbai. The two actresses have spoken about their favourite Mumbai locales in Bombay Times' #FlirtWithYourCity campaign, said a statement. Chitrangada said: "If I have to call an area the Paris or New York of Bombay (Mumbai), I would say it is Bandra. The area is filled with a bunch of restaurants, which serve delicious variants across cuisines like Italian, Indian, Japanese, among others. It is also home to some really quaint cafes."



Aditi said: "I love going to Carter road (in Bandra). It is my all-time favourite." When asked them about other fun places to visit in the city, Aditi said: "It has to be Prithvi Cafe. I always love to try to catch a play there and have the famous Irish coffee there. You can always find creative people there talking about the industry and discussing ideas." On the other hand, Chitrangada fancies Chor Bazaar. "It is generally crowded, so I would recommend anyone who is visiting to go along with some company. You need to be very lucky to find some unique masterpieces."

