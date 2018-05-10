Chitrangada Singh is playing to the camera!

Chitrangda Singh mixes work with pleasure while shooting for a commercial in Thailand



Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda Singh is in Thailand shooting for a commercial. There's nothing like mixing a bit of work and pleasure. The actor has been visiting the touristy places and posing for pictures when not gorging on sushi, her favourite.

Chitrangda is currently judging the dance reality show DID Li'l masters and will be seen in Bazaar and Saheb Biwi Gangster 3. The actress will be also be seen sizzling in a special number for Bazaar which also stars Saif Ali Khan. The actress is also foraying into production with her maiden venture 'Soorma' starring Diljit Dosanjh and Tapsee Pannu.

Earlier this month, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor turned shayar for Chitrangda Singh on the sets of the dance reality show where the duo performed to the evergreen song 'Main Shayar Toh Nahi'. Chitrangda Singh is a self-admitted fan of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, so when the actor visited the sets of DID Li'l masters for the promotion of his upcoming film, Chitrangda confessed her fondness for the senior actor.

The two actors exchanged shayaris on stage as Chitrangda Singh confessed that Rishi Kapoor is her childhood favorite. The actress also revealed that she has composed a shayari just for him. The actress also expressed she wished Rishi Kapoor had sung 'Main Shayar Toh Nahi' for her and requested the actor to recite the song.

Chitrangda Singh's first production, Shaad Ali's Soorma, which was to release on June 29 will now release on July 13. Though the release date was announced last year, they have been forced to change it to avert a clash with Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, which eyed the same date.

