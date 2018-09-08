Chitrangada Singh turns chef for an English channel

television

Not many know that Chitrangada Singh has a degree in food and nutrition

Chitrangda Singh

After being a judge on the reality show, Dance India Dance Li'l Masters earlier this year, Chitrangda Singh will be back on the small screen on a food show. Not many know that the actor-producer has a degree in food and nutrition. The show will be launched in October. Chefs from a five-star hotel will also be part of the show. The hottie may be weight conscious, but she is quite a foodie. Her visits across the globe have given her a chance to savour different cuisines.

Elated about this association, Chitrangada Singh said, "Food is central in most of our lives and the chefs of Marriott are artists who create magic with ingredients. I have always been curious about cuisines and cultures and my travels across the world have given me the opportunity to try a variety of food. This project with Marriott and AXN is a great opportunity to taste some of the finest dishes in world cuisine. Who says work can’t be fun and delicious!"

The actress has been on a roll after her stint as a producer with Soorma, which did good business at the Box Office. Reportedly, Chitrangada is now planning to explore a film based on a disabled swimmer.

