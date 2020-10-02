After Suhana Khan, Chitrangda Singh shares: I am brown and happy

A day after Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana opened up about colourism and the country's fetish for fair skin in a lengthy Instagram post, where she talked about being "called ugly because of her skin tone,' since she was 12-years-old. Chitrangda Singh joined the debate.

Chitrangda took to her Instagram account to share a story which had a collage of her pictures and emphasised the need to immediately end discrimination based on skin colour. The actor wrote, "I am brown and happy."



Chitrangda Singh Insta story

Singh, who was shooting for the crime thriller Bob Biswas before the lockdown was announced, is often described as dusky. On the work front, Chitrangda was last seen in Baazaar (2018), which also starred Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohan Vinod Mehra.

Singh will next be seen in Bob Biswas, the shooting of the film has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan in lead. The first schedule of the film was wrapped up in Kolkata. The movie marks the Bollywood debut directorial of Diya Annapurna Ghosh. Her previous short film was chosen for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news