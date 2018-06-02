Chitrangda Singh is on a nature trail at Dachigam National Park in Srinagar

Though she is gearing up for the release of her first production, Soorma, Chitrangda Singh has taken a week off



Though she is gearing up for the release of her first production, Soorma, Chitrangda Singh has taken a week off. The actor is visiting the Dachigam National Park in Srinagar. Being an outdoor enthusiast, she prefers holidays that combine nature and adventure. Chitrangda will also be seen in Nikkhil Advani's Baazaar and Tigmanshu Dhulia's Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

A former model, who transitioned to be an actress in 2003, Chitrangada also featured in films like "Sorry Bhai!", "Desi Boyz", "Yeh Saali Zindagi", "I, Me Aur Main" and "Gabbar Is Back". She reasoned that perhaps she did not push herself 'enough to shine like a star'. "I think being talented is not enough to get work. Being available at the right time makes all the difference."

Chitrangada believes in giving a little extra to her roles. "I think every character has its own energy; so when I am enacting a professor of a college it is very different from a prostitute. When I am building a character, apart from the script which is the backbone of course, I analyse certain things about the character I play. Somewhere I also put some element of me in it, as in some elements of 'me'... But it is mostly the energy of the character that I try to build around."

"Soorma" is directed by Shaad Ali. It is produced by Sony Pictures Networks India and The CS Films, and is releasing on July 13.

