Chitrangda Singh: Real-life perception affected by film roles

Nov 03, 2018, 07:40 IST | Agencies

Having started her film career in 2003 with Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, the actor has mostly been offered films in which she has portrayed a strong, idealistic and intelligent woman

Chitrangda Singh: Real-life perception affected by film roles
Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda Singh, who was last seen in Baazaar, says female actors get stereotyped by the film fraternity and audience alike based on their on-screen image. Having started her film career in 2003 with Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, the actor has mostly been offered films in which she has portrayed a strong, idealistic and intelligent woman.

"I think, actresses are perceived by their on-screen image in real life. I remember how, after my debut film, people tended to think that I live my life wearing cotton saris. I am sure actresses who are doing bold scenes, if a character demands, might be perceived in the same manner in real life, which is scary."

Also Read: Chitrangada Singh: Not Pointing A Finger At Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

chitrangada singhbollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Why did Kangana, Priyanka, Ayushmann and Kajol make headlines this week?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK