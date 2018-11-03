Chitrangda Singh: Real-life perception affected by film roles

bollywood

Having started her film career in 2003 with Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, the actor has mostly been offered films in which she has portrayed a strong, idealistic and intelligent woman

Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda Singh, who was last seen in Baazaar, says female actors get stereotyped by the film fraternity and audience alike based on their on-screen image. Having started her film career in 2003 with Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, the actor has mostly been offered films in which she has portrayed a strong, idealistic and intelligent woman.

"I think, actresses are perceived by their on-screen image in real life. I remember how, after my debut film, people tended to think that I live my life wearing cotton saris. I am sure actresses who are doing bold scenes, if a character demands, might be perceived in the same manner in real life, which is scary."

