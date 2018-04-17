Chitrangda Singh redefines saree with a slit and furry belt

After delivering perfect gala looks with long gowns, Chitrangda Singh is now bringing back the retro look with a twist each time



Chitrangada Singh

Chitrangada Singh was seen adding oomph to the outfits she wore on the dance reality show she judges. The actress recently made the saree look sexy by teaming it up with a furry belt. If the belt was not enough to make the outfit look ultra chic, Chitrangda's look had an edge with her saree ending with a slit.

In a Shweta Kapur creation, Chitrangda Singh looked smoking hot in a cherry red saree and she made the desi avatar look sexy. Keeping it simple with accessories and makeup, the red pouty lips completed her look. After delivering perfect gala looks with long gowns, the actress is now bringing back the retro look with a twist each time.

Chitrangda recently took to her Instagram sharing a video clip where the actress was seen recreating a yesteryear iconic song. The actress was seen enjoying herself and doing funny things in the black and white video.

She recently wrapped up two films, Baazaar and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. After I, Me Aur Main (2013), she was only seen doing cameos. Being patient has paid off. Away from the scene, the actor had time to reflect and introspect. She's now back and here to stay.

Chitrangda, who began her showbiz journey with "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi", says breaks affected her career to a large extent. "Taking breaks took a toll on my career, I guess. You know, from when I started, my life has gone through phases where my priorities changed. I debuted and then took a break for four years, and then I came back and again took a two years' break. In the film industry, if you are not present when the opportunity is coming your way, it will surely affect your career. That is what happened to me," said the actress, who was earlier married to golfer Jyoti Randhawa.

