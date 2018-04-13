Chitrangda Singh spotted napping at Mumbai airport after he flight gets delayed

Chitrangada Singh was spotted catching forty winks at the Mumbai airport after her early morning flight to Lucknow got delayed

Chitrangada Singh was spotted at Mumbai airport yesterday taking a nap. Her early morning flight to Lucknow was delayed. It was the perfect opportunity to put her head down for a while. Co-passengers let her be instead of hounding her for selfies.

Busy bee Chitrangda Singh is currently judging a kids' dance reality show. Though the small screen is a new platform for the actor, she is enjoying every bit of it. She has taken it upon herself to serve as a guide to the contestants beyond the scope of the show. She's also turned producer with the upcoming Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Soorma, a biopic on hockey champ Sandeep Singh.

She recently wrapped up two films, Baazaar and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. After I, Me Aur Main (2013), she was only seen doing cameos. Being patient has paid off. Away from the scene, the actor had time to reflect and introspect. She's now back and here to stay.

Chitrangda began her showbiz journey with Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. She was married to golfer Jyoti Randhawa. They separated in 2013 and then formally got divorced in April 2014.

