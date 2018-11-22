Chitrangda Singh's juggling different roles with ease

bollywood

Actor Chitrangda Singh jumps aboard the production bandwagon with Soorma, which will be screened at IFFI this week

Chitrangda Singh

Besides leaving the audience enamoured by their powerful performances on screen, several leading ladies of Bollywood have added to their repertoire by turning producer. Chitrangda Singh became the latest actor to join the bandwagon as she turned producer earlier this year with Soorma.

The sports drama, which left an inspiring message of hope with its example of human will battling the odds to come out victorious, was well-received by the audience upon its release.



Anushka Sharma

Made by her production house CS Films, Soorma has been chosen for screening at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) this week. What's more, the actor-producer has been invited to speak at a panel discussion on films at the prestigious forum. The discussion will revolve around how several mainstream female actors are choosing to explore other areas of filmmaking such as production, direction or writing while simultaneously essaying lead roles in movies.

Apart from Singh, many female actors have donned the producer's hat and thrown their weight behind stories that they believed in. While Anushka Sharma has backed several films since her debut in production in 2015, Priyanka Chopra has given a boost to regional films with offerings from her studio, Purple Pebble Pictures.



Priyanka Chopra

Sonam K Ahuja too has stated that she would like to direct in the futSure. Singh was recently seen in Baazaar opposite Saif Ali Khan and is in talks for several web series. Rumours are rife that a sequel to Soorma is in the pipeline.



Sonam Kapoor

