Chloe Ayling apologises to Alice for flirting with Jermaine Pennant inside CBB house

Jermaine Pennant with wife Alice Goodwin and Chloe Ayling

British model Chloe Ayling, who was evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother (CBB) house, has revealed that she was shocked to discover from host Emma Willis that former footballer and her housemate Jermaine Pennant was married.

In her post-eviction interview, Chloe apologised to Pennant's wife Alice Goodwin for flirting with him. "I don't even know what to say to that. He led me on. I had to accept what he told me and that's all I could really do. Just before I left he asked me to play it down. That is just disgusting to be married and try and crack on with someone on TV. I just want to apologise for doing that. I had to go by what he said," Chloe said.

