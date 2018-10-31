Chloe Grace Moretz, Jack O'Connell to star as Bonnie and Clyde in Love Is A Gun

hollywood

Chloe Grace Moretz and Jack O'Connell will be playing the iconic roles of Bonnie and Clyde in the upcoming film Love Is a Gun

Chloe Grace Moretz

Actors Chloe Grace Moretz and Jack O'Connell will be playing the iconic roles of Bonnie and Clyde in the upcoming film "Love Is a Gun". According to Variety, the project, which will be helmed by Spanish director Kike Maillo, is based on Jeff Guinn's 2010 account "Go Down Together: The True, Untold Story of Bonnie and Clyde". "Up in the Air" scribe Sheldon Turner has adapted the script from the book with revisions by Johnny Newman. Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, were portrayed by Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty in a film of the same name which has over the years attracted a cult following.

The two committed several crimes, including robbery, kidnapping, and murder, in the early 1930s. They had killed nine policemen before they were shot dead by the police in May 1934 in Louisiana. "Love Is a Gun" will be produced by Marissa McMahon and Ashley Schlaifer alongside Sean and Bryan Furst. The film will star production in early next year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever