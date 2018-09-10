Chloe Grace Moretz says she once faced career crisis

hollywood

Chloe Grace Moretz said she reached a point where she had no idea about who she was

Chloe Grace Moretz

Actor Chloe Grace Moretz has said that she went through career crisis a couple of years ago as she was contemplating what she should do next in her life. In an interview with The Telegraph, the 21-year-old actor said she reached a point where she had no idea about who she was.

"I didn't even know acting could be a job until I was about 13, 'cause I saw it as like playtime. But then when I was 19, I had a moment of being like, whoa, I'm 19, I've done 50-something movies, what am I? Who am I?

"I felt the flame that I'd had my entire life start to dwindle and that terrified me," Moretz said. The actor said she then decided to take time off from acting to reflect back.

"I didn't know what to do. It was the silence that I was unaware of, because I'd always been around so many people and then to just wake up and not have anything to do and know that there's no meetings to go to, no script to read, was the most jarring, silent moment of my entire life. I realised in that moment that I'd never had quiet," Moretz said.

She will be next seen in Desiree Akhavan's "The Miseducation of Cameron Post", alongside John Gallagher Jr and Sasha Lane.

