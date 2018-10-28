Chloe Grace Moretz: Therapy has helped my career

hollywood

Chloe Grace Moretz says therapy has been beneficial to her work as an actress

Chloe Grace Moretz

Chloe Grace Moretz says therapy has been beneficial to her work as an actress. "I think mental health, it's important to me as a human, but especially I think as an actor, it really helps. But I think there should always be someone that you talk to, whether it's an actual therapist or not.

"I like an actual therapist because you gain a breadth of emotional vocabulary, and it gives you a way to deal with everyday struggles, and also to see that your problems aren't singular. "When you see that your problems are honestly kind of general, it's cathartic. And you see that you are not that special, which I thought was really great. I'm like, 'Oh my god, I have all these issues it's only me!' She was like, 'It's not only you, everyone deals with these and they are actually very common, and it's OK and you are going to be fine.' That's the best," Moretz told hollywoodreporter.com.

She also shared that her last two movies have "reignited" her desire to act.

The actress stars in "The Miseducation of Cameron Post", directed by Desiree Akhavan and Luca Guadagnino's "Suspira" remake and Moretz says both movies have been hugely important to her.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever