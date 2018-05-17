'Chlorine used in February attack in Syria'

The Hague: A global arms watchdog on Wednesday confirmed that chlorine was "likely used as a chemical weapon" in a February attack on the Syrian town of Saraqeb



Many children were hospitalised after the February attack. File pic

A global arms watchdog on Wednesday confirmed that chlorine was "likely used as a chemical weapon" in a February attack on the Syrian town of Saraqeb. A fact-finding mission by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons determined that "chlorine was released from cylinders by mechanical impact" on February 4.

The team's conclusions were based on finding two cylinders "which were determined as previously containing chlorine." Samples also "demonstrated the unusual presence of chlorine in the local environment," it said.

