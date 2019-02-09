Chocolate Day 2019: Here are television's five chocolate boys!

television

On the occasion of Chocolate Day, television's leading men react upon being called the 'Chocolate Boy'

Vivian Dsena, Shivin Narang, Shashank Vyas, Sharad Malhotra, and Shoaib Ibrahim. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

As everyone's indulging in the sweetness of 'Chocolate Day,' there are a few actors in the television industry who are termed as 'Chocolate Boys' for their sweet, charming looks. Here's how these TV heartthrobs reacted upon being called chocolate boys.

Vivian Dsena: "I have been called a rustic chocolate boy and I have no idea what it means. As far as Chocolate Day is concerned, I don't believe in such days." Vivian also found himself in the second spot in Asia's Top 50 Sexiest List in an online poll conducted by a UK-based publication. The actor is currently seen in the show, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Shivin Narang: "Giving chocolates to anyone is the easiest way to make them feel good or just to start a conversation with someone. Girls love chocolates, they are fond of them. To start love I guess chocolate is very important." Shivin is currently seen in the show, Internet Wala Love.

View this post on Instagram ðÂ§² ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Shivin Narang (@shivin7) onFeb 1, 2019 at 11:28pm PST

Shashank Vyas: "It's a compliment to be called a chocolate boy. I have also been suggested to maintain a clean-shaven look to maintain the 'Chocolate Boy' tag. As far as Chocolate Day is concerned, I don't mind receiving chocolates but I seldom eat them as I am not a chocoholic." Shashank can currently be seen in the show Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop.

Sharad Malhotra: "I have been called a chocolate boy since forever. I have enjoyed the adulation of this tag and why not? I can consume chocolates at any given point in the day. I will surely gift some chocolates to my close buddies." Sharad was last seen in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.

Shoaib Ibrahim: Shoaib has all the traits of being tagged as the chocolate boy. From rugged good looks to a cute smile, he has girls swooning all over him. Lately, he was seen in the television show playing the character of Abhimanyu in Ishq Mein Marjawan.

View this post on Instagram Safar jaisa bhi ho, Rasta suhana hona chahiye. ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087) onJan 31, 2019 at 6:30am PST

Also Read: Not your normal Chocolate day! says Twitter

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates