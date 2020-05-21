Choked trailer: This film shows how greed and money can turn one's life upside down

The trailer of Anurag Kashyap's Netflix film, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, has just released today. The film starring Saiyami Kher and Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew in the lead sure looks gritty and relevant. The story of Choked follows Sarita Pillai (Kher), a bank cashier who has to provide for the family while her husband Sushant (Mathew) struggles to make it as a musician.

Watch the trailer of Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai below:

The suspense-drama is all set to drop on Netflix on June 5, 2020. Speaking about the film, director Anurag Kashyap told mid-day, "The film is close to my heart. It is about relationships, and the precarious balance between truth, power and money. It is the story of a strong-willed, middle-class housewife who finds cash flowing out of her kitchen sink every night, and how this changes her life."

Roshan Mathew will be making his Hindi film debut with Kashyap's Choked. Saiyami Kher, who plays the lead character, said, "I thank Anurag for trusting me to bring Sarita to life. She is the everywoman — overworked and frustrated, yet tenacious and always scheming to build that dream life."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news