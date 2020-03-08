Choose your ending

Remember those books where you get to decide the fate of the characters by choosing which page to jump to? There are now videos that can do that, almost like an interactive game. Here is a small guide to some of the most interesting ones out there.

Bandersnatch

If you haven't already played Bandersnatch on Netflix, I suggest you start from there. The movie has you making decisions for a game programmer who wants to adapt a choose your own adventure book called Bandersnatch into a video game. There are multiple endings and dying usually means you have to start over again and maybe choose more wisely. It is dark but it is insanely addictive trying to explore all the possible outcomes.

The Coop

The Coop combines a murder mystery with a touch of comedy, you play yourself, the audience of the reality TV show The Coop. One of the house mates is murdered and you have to watch interviews and investigate the various locations. Everything you have discovered will be noted down in an online log. The Coop is a great example of what can be achieved with these interactive videos. Managing to include a game within the video is impressive.

Chatterbox: Escape the Asylum

Chatterbox is a really cool adventure where you play the voices in the head of a crazy person. You have to help him make decisions and help him successfully escape the asylum. At every turn, you have one of two choices, you have to click on the choice on the screen to decide. While escaping an asylum may seem easy, this game is anything but. There is about 30 minutes of gameplay if you do things just right. A wrong move will end up with you being caught.

Dead Lonely

Dead Lonely is an animated film about Zombie Romance. The film is made by Aardman, a four-time Oscar award winning studio. In the game, you need to help Fred find his lost love after the zombie apocalypse. The game requires you to make the right decision at every turn or else Fred, who is already a zombie, dies. It is a lovely story with a nice little happy ending despite its Zombie theme.

A Heist with Markiplier

If you want something a lot lighter then check out A Heist with Markiplier. You team up with Markiplier to steal some sort of ancient artefact. The video is funny and very nonchalant, at the end of every video you are given two choices. Each one is worth exploring and I feel the format is a lot easier to navigate and explore all the possible outcomes. There are 31 endings by the way, and each one is numbered so you know where you have been.

iLife ZedAir CX3

The iLife ZedAir CX3 is a low-cost Intel i3-based laptop, which you can find for around R20,000. For that price you get an Intel 5th gen i3 processor, a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS panel screen, 4GB RAM, 1TB Hard drive and a whole bunch of standard features, including a c-type USB port and 2 USB 3.0 ports. The Full HD screen is great for watching streaming services and the keyboard is great for typing. Under typical conditions the construction of this laptop should hold up as well. While this laptop may seem like a steal, it isn't the most sturdy thing out there and it isn't meant for any kind of enthusiast. This is a good laptop for a student or maybe an office worker.

Full video review: https://youtu.be/40SnFl5DuPA

Bayonetta Vanquish

This is the HD re-release of Bayonetta and Vanquish to mark their 10th anniversary. Bayonetta, when it was released, was all about its beautiful action sequences and this one is still about that experience. Everything you need to know about this game is in the combat. The action is fluid and wild. The boss monsters may start out easy, but they get increasingly tough. I would recommend first time players stick to the easy mode. You may need to ignore the terrible story, which unfortunately is also true for Vanquish the other game included in the bundle. However, the action is still good and addictive. You need this in your life if you are a fan or better still if you haven't played any of the titles before.

Rating: 4/5

Developer: Platinum Games

Publisher: Sega

Platform: PS4

Price: Rs 2,499

Full video review: https://youtu.be/uxaGM9E5i8U

