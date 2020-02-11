Chords of delight! Arjun Rampal strums the guitar, while little Arik is all ears

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades have begun sharing pictures of son Arik, most of which have his back towards the camera. In a recent post, the actor is seen strumming the guitar, while the tot is all ears.

Demetriades wrote, "My guys (sic)." Rampal is a good looking hunk and fans can't wait to see if Arik resembles him. High time he faced the camera?

On the work front, Arjun Rampal will be seen in the supernatural thriller Anjaan. The actor will start shooting for the film in March this year. "We will start shooting for 'Anjaan' in March. I am very excited about it. It is one of my first super-natural films," said Arjun, while interacting with the media.

Anjaan is being directed by Amitebdra Vats, written by Pooja Ballutia.

Meanwhile, we take a look at some more cute pictures of cutie-patootie Arik:

View this post on Instagram Chillin with my boys.... A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) onFeb 5, 2020 at 5:37am PST

Another adorable picture, clicked by Gabriella, where Arjun is seen holding Arik, while the little one is seen playing with his father's beard:

View this post on Instagram Morning love â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸#sundaybliss A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) onFeb 8, 2020 at 7:13pm PST

