Choreographer Shabina Khan welcomes baby girl, see photo
Choreographer Shabina Khan and assistant director husband Javed Ansari step into parenthood
Choreographer Shabina Khan and assistant director husband Javed Ansari welcomed a baby girl on May 29. The couple, who opted for surrogacy, waited for almost a month to announce the arrival. They have not yet finalised a name for the newborn. Khan, who has choreographed tracks in Salman Khan films like Jai Ho (2014) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), says, "Life has become beautiful."
View this post on Instagram
World meet our daughter 'Ariana Dua Ansari' may Allah Ta'ala bless her with all his goodness, kindness and she grows up to be a kind-hearted human being.
