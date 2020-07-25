Choti Sarrdaarni actor Amal Sehrawat: Lost my father to COVID-19 last month, mother tested positive twice

Choti Sarrdaarni actor Amal Sehrawat recently lost his father to coronavirus. Not only this, the actor's mother, too, was tested twice for COVID-19. As such, Sehrawat has been going through a difficult phase in life, and took to social media to thank everyone for their support and kind words.

Sharing everything that happened, Amal Sehrawat wrote, "Dear Instagram Family, I apologise for not being active and responding to your messages since few days. I lost my Father Mr Raj Bail Singh to Covid 19 last month and my mother also tested positive twice..."

Also read: Telly Tattle: Choti Sarrdaarni Actor Amal Sehrawat's Society Sealed After A Resident Tests COVID-19 Positive

He added, "It has been a testing time for me and my family, but thanks to good memories left by my father that's helping us to sail through. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all my friends, relatives, entire #chotisarrdaarni team for standing by me and my family throughout. My special thanks to entire media for being so sensitive and co operative about it."

Amal Sherawat also appealed to his fans and social media followers not to panic and understand and follow guidelines that will help you stay safe from coronavirus.

In an interview with ETimes, Amal Sehrawat shared, "My father didn't have any symptoms, we took him to the hospital for some other problem. But when they tested him for COVID-19, the reports came out positive. After that, I saw him once for a brief period. He was in the ICU all this while and finally succumbed to cardiac arrest last month."

He also spoke of how coronavirus is a very unpredictable illness. "My father couldn't survive whereas my mother, despite being diabetic, got through it. She's fine now, physically as well as mentally. My father always called her the Iron Lady of our house and he was right."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news