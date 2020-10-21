Choti Sarrdaarni completes 300 episodes! The cast celebrate the milestone

Choti Sarrdaarni has been successfully enthralling the audience with Meher (Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia) and Sarabjit's (Avinesh Rekhi) heartwarming story. The viewers are in awe of their onscreen chemistry and their cute nok-jhok in the show has been much appreciated. The show's recent twists and reentry of Manav (Hitesh Bharadwaj) has peaked the audience's intrigue especially. The show that has won a million hearts now completes a successful run of 300 episode and the cast is overjoyed on this special occasion! The entire cast of the show celebrated this special milestone by cutting a cake along with the other crew.

Talking about the show's achievement, Nimrit said, "I would like to thank all our fans and viewers for their immense love and adulations. It's because of their love and blessings that we have been able to create new milestones. I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone and want to make a promise to keep entertaining them with some great work. "Adding further, Avinesh said, "It has been a remarkable journey and I have savored every bit of it. As we achieve a new milestone, I wish for many such great moments to celebrate and would love for our audience to keep showering us with their appreciation." Overwhelmed Hitesh added, " I have been fortunate to be a part of the show not once but twice and the love and response I have received each time is unparalleled. As we celebrate little joys of life, on the behalf of the entire cast and few of the show, I would like to thank everyone."

