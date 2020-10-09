Choti Sarrdaarni: Sarabjit and Meher's Bollywoodisque romance

COLORS’ much-loved show Choti Sarrdaarni has always garnered a lot of appreciation from its fans. Viewers have been spellbound by Meher (played by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia) and Sarabjit's (played by Avinesh Rekhi) love story and have been waiting for their unison.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, the couple will be seen getting intimate and consummating their marriage.

Interestingly, the sequence where Meher and Sarabjit are seen romancing will be laced with a lot of moments from popular romantic Bollywood songs from movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and the iconic Kaante Nahi Katte from Mr. India.

