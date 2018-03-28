Chris Evans and Ryan Reynolds team up to fulfill a dying fan's wish

Fox News anchor Shannon Bream asked Twitter users on Sunday for assistance in making a dying 11-year-old boy Emilio's wish come true



Chris Evans and Ryan Reynolds played real-life superheroes as they joined forces to fulfil the wish of a dying 11-year-old boy named Emilio. Fox News anchor Shannon Bream asked Twitter users on Sunday for assistance in making Emilio's wish come true. Bream tweeted her request:

Need your help Twitterverse - trying to help a young boy who is dying. He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance! — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 25, 2018

Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, and Reynolds, who portrays Deadpool, responded on Twitter to help make the child's wish come true. Evans replied, "Happy to! DM me."

Reynolds took a more funny approach that is true to his quick-witted character and wrote, "I'm more of a 'Reserve Avenger.' But happy to help. DM me." Paul Bettany, who played Vision in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Age of Ultron, also showed his support. He tweeted, "I'm the purple one. DM me."

Even Zachary Levi, who starred in two of the Thor movies and will soon play hero Shazam in the DC Comics, replied to Bream's request. After receiving a swarm of replies, Bream thanked the volunteers for their support and tweeted that "major progress" had been made in fulfilling the wish of the child.

Jeremy Renner aka Hawkeye and Tom Holland, who plays Spiderman, Chloe Bennet among other also showed their support.

