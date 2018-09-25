Chris Evans critiques his first acting gig

hollywood

Evans is popular for his superhero avatar Captain America. "Captain America: The First Avenger" will air on Star Movies on September 30

Chris Evans

Chris Evans has some critique for his younger self. The actor took to social media to share a snippet of an early project and took a dig at his style. In the clip from an educational video titled "Biodiversity: Wild About Life!", Evans is seen sporting a bowl cut, while talking to some friends about animals, reports etonline.com.

"Here's a clip from my very first professional acting gig," Evans wrote while sharing the footage on Twitter. "Based on my personal style choices, I'm pretty sure the movie was called, ‘Asleep at the Wheel'. Happy Monday, everyone." The Twitter fun continued later in the day as Evans discovered a tweet that his "Avengers" co-star Robert Downey Jr had posted on Sunday, highlighting the resemblance between the two actors and Disney's Bambi and Faline.

"All the way down to the eye colour," Downey captioned the photo. Evans retweeted the post, adding: "What can I say? The man knows me." Evans is popular for his superhero avatar Captain America. "Captain America: The First Avenger" will air on Star Movies on September 30.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever