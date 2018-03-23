Chris Evans hints at Captain America's end after Avengers 4

In an interview with the New York Times, Chris Evans has expressed his intention to step away from the role after Avengers 4



Chris Evans as Captain America

Chris Evans, who plays superhero Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, might be stepping away from the franchise after the next year's Avengers 4. The 36-year-old has portrayed the role in eight films, including cameos in three MCU movies, and is reprising the character in next month's Avengers: Infinity War.

In an interview with the New York Times, Evans has expressed his intention to step away from the role after Avengers 4, which will hit theatres in May next year. "You want to get off the train before they push you off," Evans told the publication. He will return for reshoots of Avengers 4 later this year, but it is expected that they will mark the end of the road for Evans in the MCU.

