Search

Chris Gayle and Vijay Mallya's picture gets trolled

Updated: Jul 15, 2019, 09:55 IST | mid-day online desk

The picture was clicked at the Silverstone Circuit, the venue for the British Grand Prix.

Chris Gayle and Vijay Mallya's picture gets trolled
Chris Gayle with Vijay Mallya

New Delhi: Beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya has been subjected to heavy trolling by users on the internet after West Indies batsman Chris Gayle posted a picture with him on Twitter.

The picture was clicked at the Silverstone Circuit, the venue for the British GP.

Soon after Gayle posted the picture, a number of users took the opportunity to point out Mallya's history in their comments.

"Mallya is very patriotic, he only steals from Indians. Please courier him to India. Your will get a million dollar at least reward," said one user.

The businessman also responded to the trolling on his official Twitter handle.

"Great to catch up with the Universe Boss and my dear friend. For all those of you losers who call me CHOR, ask your own banks to take their full money that I am offering for the past one year. Then decide on who is CHOR," he wrote.

There were some other very interesting comments as well:

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

chris gaylevijay mallyasports news

World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma cried during semifinal. Here's why

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK