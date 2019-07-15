Chris Gayle and Vijay Mallya's picture gets trolled

cricket

The picture was clicked at the Silverstone Circuit, the venue for the British Grand Prix.

Chris Gayle with Vijay Mallya

New Delhi: Beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya has been subjected to heavy trolling by users on the internet after West Indies batsman Chris Gayle posted a picture with him on Twitter.

The picture was clicked at the Silverstone Circuit, the venue for the British GP.

Soon after Gayle posted the picture, a number of users took the opportunity to point out Mallya's history in their comments.



"Mallya is very patriotic, he only steals from Indians. Please courier him to India. Your will get a million dollar at least reward," said one user.

The businessman also responded to the trolling on his official Twitter handle.

"Great to catch up with the Universe Boss and my dear friend. For all those of you losers who call me CHOR, ask your own banks to take their full money that I am offering for the past one year. Then decide on who is CHOR," he wrote.

Great to catch up with the Universe Boss and my dear friend. For all those of you losers who call me CHOR, ask your own Banks to take their full money that I am offering for the past one year. Then decide on who is CHOR. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) July 13, 2019

There were some other very interesting comments as well:

Paise ka à¤²à¥ÂÂà¤¨à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤¨ à¤®à¤¤ à¤ÂÂà¤°à¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤²à¥ÂÂà¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¥ÂÂ, à¤µà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤¨à¤¾ à¤«à¤¿à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤°à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¾ — #indianstwitt 2.0 (@Indianstwitt) July 14, 2019

Lol..he is considered in India a thief,tax evader, absconder.. — SmitaðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@smita_muk) July 14, 2019

Apna wallet check kar pahle. — à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤¹à¤°à¤¾à¤µà¤¿à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤¨ (@ex__troller) July 13, 2019

Hey chris plz see ur jewellery again some are missing by now.. — Jony Bravo (@Marwadi_gujju) July 13, 2019

Now even Chris is looking for Vijay Mallya. That was his favourite locket BTW. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/8cRf8d4gF7 — IMRAN KHAN (@imranmkkhan) July 13, 2019

Beware of pickpockets — SirCus (@SarCasm_Un) July 13, 2019

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates