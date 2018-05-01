Chris Gayle chills with girlfriend, daughter and mother-in-law in Kerela; goes fishing

On Monday, Gayle, along with his family went for a joyride on a boat in the backwaters. He is also attending yoga classes at the hotel, besides trying out the world famous ayurveda massages of Kerala



Gayle with his wife and daughter

After setting the cricket pitch on fire with his batting pyrotechnics in the T20, swashbuckling West Indian Chris Gayle, 38, is cooling down, literally. Enjoying a holiday with his family here, he preferred a wet pitch to test his talents — fishing in the Kerala backwaters.

Housed at a luxury hotel, Gayle is accompanied by his partner, daughter, and mother-in-law. A hotel official, while confirming that the big-hitting Jamaican was a guest, did not give out much details due to privacy issues. "He checked in yesterday [Sunday] and will stay for the next few days. That's all I can tell you," said the official.

On Monday, Gayle, along with his family went for a joyride on a boat in the backwaters. He is also attending yoga classes at the hotel, besides trying out the world famous ayurveda massages of Kerala. Chris Gayle is sampling the Kerala cuisine — feasting on pearl spot — a fish found in lakes here. He is slated to return to the cricket pitch on May 3, when he flies to Indore to rejoin Punjab that plays their next match on May 4 against Mumbai.

