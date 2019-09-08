Chris Gayle shares pic with Shah Rukh Khan
SRK is the co-owner of the Trinbago Knight Riders. On the acting front, Shah Rukh was last seen on screen in Aanand L. Rai's "Zero", co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma
West Indies cricket star Chris Gayle has shared a photograph with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently in the Caribbean Islands rooting for Trinbago Knight Riders in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League.
Gayle shared a photograph on Instagram and captioned it: "#40SHADESOFGAYLE September 20th @iamsrk #NuffRespect." In the image, the two stars are seen dressed in black and smiling at the camera.
