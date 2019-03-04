Chris Gayle: We'll get a bit of respect going into the World Cup

cricket

Oshane Thomas and Gayle starred as WI thrashed England by seven wickets in the fifth and final ODI

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle said the West Indies will "get a bit of respect" at this year's World Cup after claiming a 2-2 series draw with tournament hosts and favourites England on Saturday.

Oshane Thomas and Gayle starred as WI thrashed England by seven wickets in the fifth and final ODI. Thomas claimed 5-21 with the tourists being demolished for 113 off 28.1 overs.

Gayle signed off on his ODI career in the region with a blistering 77 off 27 balls to catapult his side to victory with almost 38 overs to spare. "At one stage I thought this is going to be my last (ODI) innings in the Caribbean for the West Indies, so I thought I'd go out on a high," said Gayle. "We'll get a bit of respect going into the World Cup."

