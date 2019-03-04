Chris Gayle: We'll get a bit of respect going into the World Cup
Oshane Thomas and Gayle starred as WI thrashed England by seven wickets in the fifth and final ODI
Chris Gayle said the West Indies will "get a bit of respect" at this year's World Cup after claiming a 2-2 series draw with tournament hosts and favourites England on Saturday.
Oshane Thomas and Gayle starred as WI thrashed England by seven wickets in the fifth and final ODI. Thomas claimed 5-21 with the tourists being demolished for 113 off 28.1 overs.
Gayle signed off on his ODI career in the region with a blistering 77 off 27 balls to catapult his side to victory with almost 38 overs to spare. "At one stage I thought this is going to be my last (ODI) innings in the Caribbean for the West Indies, so I thought I'd go out on a high," said Gayle. "We'll get a bit of respect going into the World Cup."
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
WT20: Virat Kohli can still get runs but in a losing cause, says Chris Gayle