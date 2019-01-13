Chris Hemsworth giving major fitness goals with new video

hollywood

The Avengers: Endgame star Christ Hemsworth took to Instagram today to share a video where he can be seen showcasing one of his fitness training sessions

Chris Hemsworth

The Avengers: Endgame star Christ Hemsworth took to Instagram today to share a video where he can be seen showcasing one of his fitness training sessions. The Hollywood star captioned the video, "Trying to lock in on my workout spirit animal for 2019@zocobodypro". In the video, one can hear his coach yelling at Hemsworth as he works out, "Bears, bears, bears," he shouts, to which Hemsworth can be heard correcting him, "They're called wombats."

His workout trainer later can be heard yelling "gorilla" but Hemsworth quickly informs him that they are actually called kangaroos. Hemsworth trains under Luke Zocchi who helped him get into the Thor physique.

Fans were quick to react to the Instagram video, which has recieved over 2 lakh views since being posted today. One user wrote, "Love your workout. Wish I could do it," while another commented, "Machine mode."

One Instagrammer even went on to add, "My abs hurt from watching this," while another user went a step forward and called him a 'real life Thor.' Apart from The Avengers: Endgame, Chris Hemsworth can be next seen in the upcoming instalment of the Men in Black film series.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever