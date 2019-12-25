Chris Hemsworth: I am going to take some time off now

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

'Avengers' star Chris Hemsworth is planning to take a six to eight-month break from the spotlight to spend time at home in Australia with his family. The 36-year-old 'Thor' star, who has kids, seven, and five-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan with wife Elsa Pataky, said he just wants to live in the moment.

''I'm going to take some time off now - probably six to eight months - and just be at home. I had a real, sort of, come down off the back of that press tour for 'Avengers: Endgame' and it was the most intense three weeks."

"I realised that for so long I'd been sort of looking to the future and chasing what next ... and then it hit me that, well, this is it. The thing that I've worked for and dreamt of doing, and I've just got to enjoy this moment," Hemsworth said during an appearance on Australian breakfast show "Sunrise". The actor's last release was "Men in Black: International".

