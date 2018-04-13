Chris Hemsworth: I feel like I learned a lot from Josh Brolin's approach

Chris Hemsworth in an interview talks about Josh Brolin, Tom Hiddleston, his upcoming Marvel superhero movie Avengers: Infinity War and more



Chris Hemsworth

Thor star Chris Hemsworth says his Avengers: Infinity War co-star Josh Brolin, known for playing the villain Thanos, has a great sense of humour. "Josh has a great sense of humour, very laid back. He has a sort of no-problem, just-do-it attitude and doesn't suffer fools. There is just an honesty to him as a human being and a directness, which is so refreshing when coupled with his great sense of humour. So watching him work was a huge pleasure, and I feel like I learned a lot from his approach," Hemsworth said in a statement to IANS.

Has he ever reflected on his Marvel cinematic journey with Tom Hiddleston, who plays Thor's brother Loki in the Marvel films? "Yes. Tom and I talk all the time about the crazy journey that we have been on and the growth that we have had as individuals and as actors, and also as these characters, and what a trip the whole thing has been and how lucky we are," said Hemsworth.

"I think back to the first time we met, and it was at ('Thor' director) Kenneth Branagh's house in London. He had flown us out there for a workshop on the script and the characters for the first 'Thor'. "But I think there is not a single cast member in this film that doesn't acknowledge and appreciate this journey and sort of pinch themselves at what an opportunity we have all had and what an amazing thing to be a part of," he added.

A cinematic journey 10 years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the deadliest showdown of all time. Has "Iron Man" star Robert Downey Jr. always been a leader on these films?

"Robert has always led the way like a true leader and champion. There's always been such great encouragement from him, such great constant feedback on what we are doing. He is always observing, always watching, doesn't miss a beat. "He is always the first person to tell you that something works or that it was fantastic. As a young actor, when I first started this franchise, hearing that from Robert was like having the tick of approval and being let into the club. "Even to right now, six, seven years on, he still has that same attitude. And it's a true testament to his humility and attitude and his love for this franchise and all these characters," added Chris Hemsworth.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever