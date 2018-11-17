Chris Hemsworth shoots action sequence with Randeep Hooda

bollywood

mid-day lays its hands on an exclusive picture of Chris Hemsworth shooting action sequence with Randeep Hooda in Ahmedabad; superstar arrives in Mumbai today

Randeep Hooda and Chris Hemsworth on the sets of Dhaka

The shoot of the Netflix offering, Dhaka, in Ahmedabad has been the subject of much interest, courtesy its lead actor Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Infinity War, Star Trek). With the unit filming an action sequence featuring Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda over the past few days, mid-day stumbled upon a picture from the set.

A unit hand reveals, "While Chris plays a mercenary who has been hired to rescue a kidnapped child, Randeep essays the role of a gangster. The action sequence comes at a crucial point in the narrative. Chris and Randeep practised for the scene extensively before filming it. To ensure that the crowd didn't encroach the set, the area was cordoned off. Since the film is set in Dhaka, a makeshift set was created with signages in Bengali." With Hooda having recently joined the unit, the source adds that he has struck up a friendship with Hemsworth over their common passion - fitness.



Chris Hemsworth

Meanwhile, Hemsworth's fans in Mumbai can brace themselves as the Thor star landed in the city in the wee hours of the morning. Intense security arrangements have been deployed to ensure a smooth stay. "Since the unit is expected to shoot in Dharavi and Byculla, his stay will be spread across two hotels, thus ensuring that he has an easy commute to and from the sets.

The team will be staying at a sea-facing hotel in Nariman Point during their Byculla schedule. They are yet to zero in on the other hotel. The security detail is taking extra precautions after a fan broke into the gym to meet the star in Ahmedabad." Hemsworth is also expected to interact with the local media next week after the producers make the film's official announcement.

Also Read: Jimmy Sheirgill, Not Randeep Hooda For Iulia Vantur's Bollywood Debut Ganit?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates