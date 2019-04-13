Chris Hemsworth to join 'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot' team

hollywood

'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot' will be helmed by Kevin Smith, who will also be acting in the film. It is intended to be the eighth movie in the 'View Askewniverse', a fictional universe created by Kevin Smith

Chris Hemsworth and Kevin Smith

Chris Hemsworth is all excited to work with Kevin Smith in his upcoming project 'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot'. The actor posted pictures with Kevin and shared his excitement through Instagram.

"The man, the myth, the legend. The one and only @thatkevinsmith !!! Stoked to be a part of his next film Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. What a pleasure it was hanging out mate ," Chris captioned. However, the 'Thor' star, Hemsworth, remained shut about his character in the film.

'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot' will be helmed by Kevin Smith, who will also be acting in the film. It is intended to be the eighth movie in the 'View Askewniverse', a fictional universe created by Kevin Smith.

Jay and Silent Bob, are characters in the View Askewniverse, where Kevin plays Silent Bob while Jay is played by Jason Mewes. The film is being produced under View Askewniverse Productions. 'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot' is reportedly a sequel to the 2001 film 'Jay and Silent Strike Back'.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates