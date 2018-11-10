Chris Martin becomes 'mess' after separating with Gwyneth Paltrow

hollywood

Chris Martin has confessed that he was 'a mess' after splitting from his wife Gwyneth Paltrow in 2014

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow

Coldplay rocker Chris Martin has confessed that he was 'a mess' after splitting from his wife Gwyneth Paltrow in 2014.

Martin struggled after he and his wife, who are parents to Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, famously announced they were consciously uncoupling, leading Chris' bandmates to fear for his wellbeing, reports dailymail.co.uk. Speaking in a new documentary film "Coldplay: A Head Full Of Dreams " Martin said while the band toured their album Mylo Xyloto, he felt "completely worthless and nothing to anybody".

"I was just like, 'I'm a mess', really, because I can't enjoy the great things around me. Then, of course, I went through a break-up with Gwyneth. Listen, I'm never going to moan, I'm grateful for everything, but it was pretty touch and go," he continued.

Both Martin and Gwyneth have moved on. Martin is currently dating Fifty Shades Of Grey actress Dakota Johnson, while Gwyneth married American TV director Brad Falchuk in September.

