Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson may get engaged soon!

hollywood

Chris Martin already has the approval of Dakota Johnson's famous parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith.

Dakota Johnson

American actor Dakota Johnson could soon get engaged to her beau and singer Chris Martin. A source told E! News, that there is a serious chance of Martin to pop the big question. It's been over a year since the two started dating and it's safe to say that things are getting "very serious" between the couple.

So serious, that a source shared, "An engagement could definitely be in the cards." "Their families hang out often and they are all very comfortable with each other," the insider explained. The source also added that Dakota has a great relationship with his kids and with Gwyneth Paltrow.

According to E! News, the 'Coldplay' artist already has the approval of Dakota's famous parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. The source shared, "Chris loves her parents and has them over for beach time and parties. Everyone gets along very well."

Marriage seems like the next step in their relationship considering the 29-year-old actor and 42-year-old singer spend a lot of quality time together. While Dakota still owns her home, the source shared, "She spends a lot of her time at Chris'."

"They enjoy a low key life in Malibu where nobody bothers them and they can be free and at ease. She's been filming recently and flies back almost every weekend to see Chris," the source added.

Their weekends together consist of "barefoot walks" and plenty of quality time. If this isn't proof enough of their love, the source added, "They are very much in love and happy."

Chris isn't the only one who appears to adore the 'Suspiria' actor. His children, Apple Martin (14) and Moses Martin (12), as well as his ex-wife Gwyneth, seem to have taken a liking to the 29-year-old star too.

The family spent last Thanksgiving together on the East Coast. "The kids really like Dakota and enjoy spending time with her," a source previously told E! News.

Paltrow and Martin finalised their divorce in July 2016. The two have since moved on in their respective lives. Paltrow is now married to American television writer Brad Falchuk.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates