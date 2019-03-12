Chris Martin expresses his love for Shah Rukh Khan in the sweetest way possible

bollywood

Chris Martin and Shah Rukh Khan recently caught up at the Ambani pre-wedding festivities in Switzerland where Martin performed.

Shah Rukh Khan and Chris Martin

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is a fan of Shah Rukh Khan. He admires Bollywood's 'Baadshah' and hopes his charm stays on for forever.

He took the virtual route to express his love for SRK. Yesterday, the singer took to the band's Twitter handle to share his playlist. He wrote, "Here is some music I love at the moment... Tal Uno by Barrie, Dwa Serduszka by Mazowsze, A New Beginning by John Williams from the Minority Report and Batard by Stromae... Ok enough tweeting for one month. Shah Rukh Khan forever (sic)."

SRK was quick to respond, "Will surely listen to the music... will send you some Indian music too (sic)."

The two recently caught up at the Ambani pre-wedding festivities in Switzerland where Martin performed. SRK was seen grooving on Coldplay's music. Sonam A Kapoor also featured in the video of "Hymn for the weekend".

In 2016, the band performed in India at the Global Citizen Festival, and Shah Rukh hosted an after-party at his home after the Coldplay concert.

