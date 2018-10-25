Chris Pratt in talks to star in Taylor Sheridan's thriller

hollywood

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 postponed, actor Chris Pratt is in negotiations to star in Taylor Sheridans next project.

With "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" postponed, actor Chris Pratt is in negotiations to star in Taylor Sheridans next project. Sheridan is writing and directing the project, reports variety.com.

The film, which David Heyman is producing, follows a former special forces commando (Pratt), who has been recruited by the DEA to lead a black ops strike team targeting drug dealers who are protected by the CIA.

The movie, which has the working title "Fast", would be Sheridan's follow-up to his directorial debut 2017's "Wind River". Pratt continued his box office reign this year, starring in two of 2018's biggest film: "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Jurassic World: Fallen

