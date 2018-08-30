Chris Pratt and Anna Faris spotted together a year after split

hollywood

Seems like Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are maintaining their friendship post-separation. While the Hollywood stars announced their separation last August after 8 years of marriage, they seem to be on good terms as they continue to co-parent their 6-year-old son, Jack.

The former couple was spotted in Santa Monica on Monday, enjoying a morning walk with their son. And today, the two stepped out for another friendly walk. Commenting on their current relationship status, Anna had previously said that they have a great friendship.

While the two continue to maintain a friendly relationship and take care of their son together, they have moved on in the relationship department. Anna has been spotted with boyfriend Michael Barrett on numerous occasions and Pratt is currently dating Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger.

