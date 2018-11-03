Chris Pratt, Anna Faris finalise divorce

hollywood

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are officially divorced, almost a year after Pratt filed papers to end their marriage

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris

American actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are officially divorced, almost a year after Pratt filed papers to end their marriage. The two will share legal and physical custody of their son Jack (6). The former couple has a prenup and neither of them asked for spousal support, reported E! Online.

This comes after Pratt and Faris signed documents to finalise their divorce about two weeks ago. A source told E! News, "Chris and Anna are officially divorced. The judge signed the judgement on October 24 so their relationship status was dissolved as of October 24. The papers were filed with the courthouse on November 2."

"It's all very amicable and always has been between them because they just want what's best for Jack," another source said. The news of their divorce finalisation comes almost three days after the two reunited to take their son trick-or-treating for Halloween.

Pratt and Faris had announced their split back in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. The 'Jurassic World' actor filed for divorce in December, citing July 13, 2017, as their official date of separation. Faris was represented in the divorce by famous celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. Both actors are currently dating other people since their split. While Pratt has been seeing American author Katherine Schwarzenegger for the past few months, Faris is currently going around with American cinematographer Michael Barrett.

