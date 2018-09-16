Chris stars in St. John the Evangelist's win

football

St. John the Evangelist's Chris Fernandes. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Chris Fernandes, 15, did a star turn by scoring the decisive goal to steer St. John the Evangelist (Andheri) to a 1-0 win against Jamnabai International (Juhu) in a Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised boys's U-16 Division-IV knockout second round match at Azad Maidan on Saturday.

In a closely-contested encounter, lanky striker Chris found the back of the net in the 18th minute to put the Andheri school in the lead, which they managed to hold on to till the end of the match. In another second round match, Soham Dhore's double strikes helped Narayan ET (Borivli) get past Swami Vivekanand (Borivli) by a 2-1 margin.

