Chris Woakes and wife blessed with a baby girl, name her Evie. See photo

England cricketer Chris Woakes has been quite a busy player what with fulfilling his duties towards the national team as well as his commitments at home as a husband. Now, Chris Woakes has stepped into another role - that of a father - as his wife Amie gave birth to a baby girl on October 1, 2020.

Chris Woakes had taken to social media to share a candid first picture of his daughter's little hand, who they named Evie Louise Woakes. Chris wrote, "Evie Louise Woakes entered our world on Thursday 1st October 2020. Mum was amazing and Dad couldn’t be any prouder of his 3 girls. Laila is over the moon with her little sister."

Chris Woakes and his wife Amie got married back in 2017. Chris and Amie Woakes also have another daughter named Laila before she gave birth to the second.

Chris Woakes had earlier pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) edition earlier this year in March in order to be with his wife Amie during her pregnancy. Woakes was last seen during the England-Australia ODI series in September where he bagged 6 wickets and also scored 89 runs including a fifty.

The 31-year-old all-rounder who played for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017 and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018, has a total of 18 matches in his IPL career. Woakes has taken 25 wickets and scored 63 runs. His best bowling figures are an impressive 3/6.

