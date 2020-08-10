Chris Woakes: Counter-attacking was the way to go against Pak

Chris Woakes stormed back to form with the bat as he hit a match-winning 84 not out for England against Pakistan in the first Test at Old Trafford.

With England 117-5 chasing a target of 277, Woakes joined Jos Buttler in the middle and changed the tide of the game by taking the attack to the charging Pakistan outfit.

He ended up putting on a stand of 139 runs for the seventh wicket and while Buttler departed on 75 off 101 balls, Woakes saw them over the line. "I think that was the way to go on the wicket, just counter-attack. Especially the ball Ollie [Pope] got, we took initiative by scoring quickly and thought that was the way to go on that surface," said Woakes.

Right strategy

"The idea of taking it to them, counter-attacking was the right thing to do. And to see Jos do his thing was incredible, and unfortunately he got out. He is one of the best white-ball players in the world, one of the best run-chasers, and he showed it today."

Stokes out of series

Meanwhile, England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the remainder of the ongoing Test series against Pakistan for family reasons. "Stokes will leave the UK later this week for New Zealand," said an ECB statement. "He will miss England's two Test matches against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl [on August 13 and August 21."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever