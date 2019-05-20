Chris Woakes' fifer helps England clinch series

cricket

Pakistan, chasing 352, collapsed to six for three thanks to Chris Woakes, who finished with five for 54

Chris Woakes

England beat Pakistan by 54 runs to win the fifth one-day international at Headingley yesterday. Victory saw England complete a 4-0 series win - the first match was washed out - in their last fixture.

Pakistan, chasing 352, collapsed to six for three thanks to Chris Woakes, who finished with five for 54. Babar Azam (80) and Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed (97) kept England at bay before they were both run-out. England's score was built on a stand of 117 between Test skipper Joe Root (84) and one-day captain Eoin Morgan (76).

Ireland win

Meanwhile in Belfast, Ireland beat Afghanistan by 72 runs to win the first ODI. Afghanistan were bowled out for 138 in 35.4 overs, chasing Ireland's 210 in 48.5 overs.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates