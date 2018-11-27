Chrissy Teigen takes baby son shopping after trolling husband

hollywood

The model engaged in a bit of lighthearted trolling on Twitter as her husband was trying to assure fans he would make all of his scheduled engagements over the holidays

Chrissy Teigen/picture courtesy: Instagram

Model Chrissy Teigen took baby son Miles for shopping after trolling her singer husband John Legend on Twitter for not spending enough time with his children.

It kicked off when one fan tweeted her concern that the singer would cancel an upcoming show in Maryland, as he had apparently been double-booked for a tree lighting ceremony in New York that same night.

"Have no fear I'll be live in the flesh in Maryland on Wednesday," Legend assured her fan.

"I pre-taped my Rockefeller tree lighting performance on Thanksgiving Eve. See you soon!"

It was then Teigen chimed in uninvited, with a stinging: 'Hi - your kids."

The model showed him how it's done on Monday as she brought their six-month-old son Miles out shopping with her.

The couple, who also share two-year-old daughter Luna, are no strangers to trading tongue-in-cheek barbs over social media.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever