Chrissy Teigen wants gulab jamun making tips

Model Chrissy Teigen is set to try her hands in making the Indian dessert 'gulab jamun' and she says she is very excited for that. Teigen, who is married to musician John Legend, took to Twitter and asked her fans and followers for tips.

"Tomorrow I will be making my first gulab jamun, very excited for that. So. Yeah. that's pretty exciting. If u have tips let me know, if you don't know what it is just google it I don't care," Teigen tweeted.

The tweet currently has 18K likes. Indian-American actor Kal Penn replied to Teigen's tweet. He said: "Oooooh this is tite. Only tip: some (garbage) people put a cashew or almond in the middle of each one, which ruins it, so I'd say don't do that."

